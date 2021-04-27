‘Bring the AFCON home and reach World Cup semi-final’ – Akufo-Addo to Black Stars

Ghana hasn’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with the nation last winning the AFCON in 1982.

The Black Stars have come close in recent years but agonizingly lost in the final in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Pulse Ghana

The team also reached the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup but exited the tournament at the group stages in 2014 and failed to qualify for the last edition altogether.

The President believes while the Black Stars have done well in the past, it’s time to end Ghana’s trophy drought.

“The target is to bring the cup home by winning the AFCON 2022. We must go a step further than our second-place finishes in 1992, 2010 and 2015 and end the 40-year drought for a title,” Nana Addo said.

“We must also reach at least the semi-finals of the world cup in Qatar. Our exploits in 2010, where we reached the quarter-finals in South Africa, tell us that once prepared, we have the quality and the talent to match any of the best teams in the world.

“The task might seem daunting, but it is exactly not insurmountable,” the President added.