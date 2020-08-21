The President admitted that he has missed the sport, but assured that football activities will soon resume.

All sporting activities in the country are currently grounded as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To this end, the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Women’s Premier League have all been suspended since March.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has since announced the annulment of the 2019/20 football season, with preparations being made for the next season to commence.

President Akufo-Addo explained that the reason why football hasn’t yet resumed is because government wants to ensure the conditions are safe.

“Everybody knows I love football and the suspension has also affected me but it will be back very soon,” he told Takoradi-based Sky Power FM.

“I don’t want to do anything that will hurt Ghanaians. I believe in one step at a time so gradually football will be back.”

Meanwhile, the government has given the greenlight for the national U17 and U20 female teams to resume training for their respective World Cup qualifiers.

The GFA, however, confirmed last week that seven players from the two female junior national teams have contracted COVID-19.

The infected players have been isolated from the main teams, the Communications Director of the FA, Henry Asante Twum, said.