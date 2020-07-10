This is the second time Farid El Melali who plies his trade in the French Ligue 1 for Angers has been arrested for masturbation.

The 23-year-old was first arrested when his neigbours reported him to the police while having pleasure through the act of masturbation in the courtyard of his building.

Melali was released following an apology after he felt remorseful for his action.

Now, Ouest-France has reported that he has been detained once again after a 25-year-old woman said she caught the Ligue 1 player touching himself in front of her apartment in two consecutive days.

According to the French publication, the Algerian, who already faces a court case for his first indiscretion, faces another prosecution for the same act, which could see him being jailed for a year and slapped with a big fine.

The Algeria international made just 11 appearances for Angers this season, scoring five goals across all competitions.