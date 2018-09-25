All award winners of the Best FIFA gala

Pulse Sports has compiled all the award winners of the 2018 the Best FIFA awards
BEST MEN'S PLAYER
Luka Modric - Real Madrid and Croatia
BEST WOMEN'S PLAYER
Marta- Brazil
READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best
PUSKAS AWARD (BEST GOAL)
Mohamed Salah
THE BEST MEN'S COACH
Didier Deschamps (France)
BEST WOMEN'S COACH
Reynald Pedros - Olympique Lyonnais Women's team
BEST GOALKEEPER
Thibaut Courtois
FAN AWARD
Peru fans
Fair Play
Lennart Thy- VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie
FIFPRO WORLD XI
De Gea, Dani Alves, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Hazard, Modric, Kanté; Mbappe, Cristiano and Messi.