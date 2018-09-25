All award winners of the Best FIFA gala

news

Luka Modric and Marta were crowned The Best FIFA Men's and women's player of 2018, respectively in London on Monday.

BEST MEN'S PLAYER

Luka Modric - Real Madrid and Croatia

BEST WOMEN'S PLAYER

Marta- Brazil

READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

PUSKAS AWARD (BEST GOAL)

Mohamed Salah

THE BEST MEN'S COACH

Didier Deschamps (France)

BEST WOMEN'S COACH

Reynald Pedros - Olympique Lyonnais Women's team

BEST GOALKEEPER

Thibaut Courtois

FAN AWARD

Peru fans

Fair Play

Lennart Thy- VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie

FIFPRO WORLD XI

De Gea, Dani Alves, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Hazard, Modric, Kanté; Mbappe, Cristiano and Messi.