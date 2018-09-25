Pulse.com.gh logo
All award winners of the Best FIFA gala


Pulse Sports has compiled all the award winners of the 2018 the Best FIFA awards

Luka Modric and Marta were crowned The Best FIFA Men's and women's player of 2018, respectively in London on Monday.

BEST MEN'S PLAYER

Luka Modric - Real Madrid and Croatia

 

BEST WOMEN'S PLAYER

Marta- Brazil

PUSKAS AWARD (BEST GOAL)

Mohamed Salah

 

THE BEST MEN'S COACH

 Didier Deschamps (France)

 

 

BEST WOMEN'S COACH

Reynald Pedros - Olympique Lyonnais Women's team

 

BEST GOALKEEPER

Thibaut Courtois

 

FAN AWARD

Peru fans

 

Fair Play

Lennart Thy- VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie

FIFPRO WORLD XI

De Gea, Dani Alves, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Hazard, Modric, Kanté; Mbappe, Cristiano and Messi.

