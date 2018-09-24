Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best


World Best Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have confirmed their unavailability for the Best FIFA awards in London on Monday

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best play

Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

This is the first time in more than a decade that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel messi will not be in attendance for the FIFA Player of the Year award.

READ MORE: Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates-Jerome Boateng

Cristiano Ronaldo and his rival Lionel Messi have both boycotted the 2018 the Best FIFA awards gala in London.

Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that he is not travelling to London because he wants to get enough rest for Juventus clash against Bologna at home on Wednesday.

Messi, meanwhile, was initially thought to be attending the awards despite not being nominated for Best Men's Player, but will now not be attending due to family reasons according to a report from Mundo Deportivo .

The pair have regularly battled it out on the podium for all of the individual awards in recent years, and can boast five Ballons d'Or each.

Ronaldo carried home the award from the London Palladium last October, but won't be in attendance at the Royal Festival Hall, where he is one of the three nominees for the Best Men's Player award alongside his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric and Liverpool's Mo Salah .

A selection panel including Fabio Capello, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard will decide on the winner, with Modric the favourite after he also carried home UEFA's Player of the Year award last month.

Ronaldo snubbed that awards ceremony in an apparent dig at not being given the top prize, but the reason for his absence in London is far more straightforward.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

EPL: Facts and stats on Mourinho’s poor performance at Man United EPL Facts and stats on Mourinho’s poor performance at Man United
Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba to host FIFA Best Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba to host FIFA Best
Big Matches: Review of weekend’s top matches across Europe Big Matches Review of weekend’s top matches across Europe
Round Up: Performance of Ghanaian players abroad Round Up Performance of Ghanaian players abroad
The Best: This is the time for the FIFA Best Player award The Best This is the time for the FIFA Best Player award
Football: Mbappe loses appeal against three-match ban Football Mbappe loses appeal against three-match ban

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19 Sports News Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19
Video: Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day
EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun



Top Articles

1 Photo Lionel Messi shows off new look ahead of Girona clashbullet
2 Battle for The GOAT K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debatebullet
3 Africa U-17 Nations Cup How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a...bullet
4 Golden Clash AshGold beat Kotoko in 5-goal thrillerbullet
5 Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino fathers three...bullet
6 Rich To Rag Five African players who went broke after retirementbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad VAR denies Kwadwo Asamoah...bullet
8 Amazing!!! Stoke City’s Berahino fathers 3 different kids...bullet
9 AshGold seek revenge against Kotoko in Golden clashbullet
10 Football Mobile madness - Rangnick blasts Leipzig pair...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
7 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Watch how three Real Madrid players masterminded Liverpool
Video Watch how three Real Madrid players masterminded Liverpool's defeat in Champions League final
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is among the favourites to win the 2018 Ballon d'Or.
Football Ballon d'Or announces women's and under-21 awards
Claudio Ranieri coached Roma from 2009-11 and has been linked with a return to the club
Football Ranieri coy on Roma link
Jose Mourinho will be sacked within two weeks at Hearts- Cosmos Dauda
Ghana Premier League Jose Mourinho will be sacked within two weeks at Hearts- Cosmos Dauda
X
Advertisement