Songne Yacouba returned from injury to inspire Asante Kotoko to a 2-0 victory over Medeama to overtake them in the run for the top spot of zone A of the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition.

READ MORE: Yacouba, Safiu strike as Kotoko beat Medeama to top Premier A

AshGold were the big winner of the weekend as they mesmerised Bechem United 4-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium to make a claim for a place in the semi-finals of the Special Competition.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars are out of contention for semi-finals spot after they failed to beat Techiman Eleven Wonders at Dormaa. The game ended goalless.

Hearts of Oak continued their splendid run of form when they defeated Elmina Sharks to secure their place at the top of their group.

Hearts of Oak broke the deadlock of the game through Christopher Bonney’s goal in the first half from the spot kick, before new sensation Manaf Umar doubled the lead and skipper Fatawu Mohammed sealed the victory for the Accra giants. George Amonoo scored the consolation for Sharks.

Karela kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive following a 2-0 win over Dreams FC at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Ayinase.

The goals came from Solomon Sarfo and Patrick Yeboah to ensure Karela’s unbeaten home run was kept intact.

Inter Allies crashed WAFA who have lost their spark lately by 4-2 at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Liberty Professional earned a famous 1-2 away win to emerge as the only side that picked a win on the road on matchday 13. However, Dwarfs played the game their home game at Dawu due to a ban from using the Cape Coast Sports Stadium over crowd violence.

The semifinals of the #NCSpecial competition will be a one-off game. The winner of Premier A will play the runner up in Premier B and the B winner plays the runner up in A. Winners of the groups will have the opportunity of playing at home in the one-off game.