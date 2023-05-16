ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew congratulates ex-boss Xavi for winning La Liga with Barcelona

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has congratulated his former manager Xavi for guiding Barcelona to win the La Liga title.

Andre Ayew congratulates ex-boss Xavi for winning La Liga with Barcelona
Andre Ayew congratulates ex-boss Xavi for winning La Liga with Barcelona

The Spanish giants wrapped up their first league title in three years when they defeated rivals Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The result saw Barcelona open a 14-point gap on second-placed Real Madrid, which made it mathematically impossible for the Blancos to overtake them with four matches left.

Andre Ayew's Instagram post
Andre Ayew's Instagram post Pulse Ghana

Ayew, who played and won many trophies under Xavi during his stint at Al Sadd, extended his congratulations to the former Spain midfielder.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on his Instagram Story, Ayew wrote: “Congratulations boss Xavi. Once a champion, always a champion. You deserve this.”

Meanwhile, Xavi believes Barcelona are on the right track after their latest title triumph, as he revelled in the moment.

"It's a magnificent feeling, a feeling of job well done. This is important to give the club's project some stability. The league title shows that things have been done the right way and that we have to stay on this path,” he said.

"It's not Xavi's league, it's Barça's league, of a team that is growing, beginning a new era and the players have been vital, I'm just here to guide them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And also thanks to the work of the president and the club, who made a great effort, and Mateu and Jordi, who have done a great job too."

Xavi will now aim to do well with Barcelona in Europe next season following their disappointing group-stage exit from the UEFA Champions League this term.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Osei Kuffour: Drop Andre Ayew from Black Stars to give way for young players

    Drop Andre Ayew from Black Stars to make way for young players – Osei Kuffour

  • Andre Ayew congratulates ex-boss Xavi for winning La Liga with Barcelona

    Andre Ayew congratulates ex-boss Xavi for winning La Liga with Barcelona

  • Yaw Dabo: I want to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and shake his hand

    Yaw Dabo: I want to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and shake his hand

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yaw Dabo

Video: Yaw Dabo goes viral on Spanish tabloid Marca with analysis of Real Madrid

Thomas Partey’s Arsenal suffers title blow after damaging defeat to Manchester City

I’m not bothered about losing my starting position to Jorginho – Partey

People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo

People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo

Partey lost form in the most important part of the season – Gary Neville

Partey lost form in the most important part of the season – Gary Neville