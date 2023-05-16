Andre Ayew congratulates ex-boss Xavi for winning La Liga with Barcelona

The Spanish giants wrapped up their first league title in three years when they defeated rivals Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday.
Ghana captain Andre Ayew has congratulated his former manager Xavi for guiding Barcelona to win the La Liga title.
The result saw Barcelona open a 14-point gap on second-placed Real Madrid, which made it mathematically impossible for the Blancos to overtake them with four matches left.
Ayew, who played and won many trophies under Xavi during his stint at Al Sadd, extended his congratulations to the former Spain midfielder.
In a post on his Instagram Story, Ayew wrote: “Congratulations boss Xavi. Once a champion, always a champion. You deserve this.”
Meanwhile, Xavi believes Barcelona are on the right track after their latest title triumph, as he revelled in the moment.
"It's a magnificent feeling, a feeling of job well done. This is important to give the club's project some stability. The league title shows that things have been done the right way and that we have to stay on this path,” he said.
"It's not Xavi's league, it's Barça's league, of a team that is growing, beginning a new era and the players have been vital, I'm just here to guide them.
"And also thanks to the work of the president and the club, who made a great effort, and Mateu and Jordi, who have done a great job too."
Xavi will now aim to do well with Barcelona in Europe next season following their disappointing group-stage exit from the UEFA Champions League this term.
