Andre Ayew congratulates ex-boss Xavi for winning La Liga with Barcelona

The result saw Barcelona open a 14-point gap on second-placed Real Madrid, which made it mathematically impossible for the Blancos to overtake them with four matches left.

Ayew, who played and won many trophies under Xavi during his stint at Al Sadd, extended his congratulations to the former Spain midfielder.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Ayew wrote: “Congratulations boss Xavi. Once a champion, always a champion. You deserve this.”

Meanwhile, Xavi believes Barcelona are on the right track after their latest title triumph, as he revelled in the moment.

"It's a magnificent feeling, a feeling of job well done. This is important to give the club's project some stability. The league title shows that things have been done the right way and that we have to stay on this path,” he said.

"It's not Xavi's league, it's Barça's league, of a team that is growing, beginning a new era and the players have been vital, I'm just here to guide them.

"And also thanks to the work of the president and the club, who made a great effort, and Mateu and Jordi, who have done a great job too."