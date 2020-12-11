Ayew has been carrying Swansea City on his shoulders with spectacular performances week in week out and the 30-year-old has already bagged six goals for the side.

READ MORE: Andre Ayew strike against Sheffield Wednesday adjudged Goal of the Month

The Ghanaian forward is keen on digging deep to help Swansea City secure a qualification back to the English Premier League.

The Swans are lying 4th on the league log and Andre Ayew has another matchday to help his side push to the top of the Championship table.

And the former Olympique Marseille winger says with football being played behind closed doors, he will miss the fans of Swansea City when they come face to face against Cardiff over the weekend.

“We all know what the game means to the fans, to our community. We know it is not a game like any other game, it is a big one,” said vice-captain Ayew.

“But it is still three points to play for, so you have to make sure you don’t get carried away, focus on playing the way we want to play and as well as we can.

“If we do that we can make the fans proud.

“The passion is always there, these are the best games when you have a full stadium. It’s not the case this time, but we know the fans will be watching the game and we want to make them and the city proud.

“Let’s not hide from it, it’s a big game. Form does not count, who is playing well or not does not count, it’s just a game you need to win for pride, for the club and the people.

“When we won last year, it was special, you can sense that you have made people happy and they had enjoyed it. It was one of the best atmospheres I have played in.

“Covid has changed a lot of things in our lives, but it will not change how our fans will feel if we can win for them.”