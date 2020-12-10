Andre Ayew netted a 60th minute equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday: curled the ball in a delightful manner with his left foot from inside the 18-yard box, after receiving a pass from Connor Roberts.

The goal against Sheffield Wednesday was the 30-year-old’s sixth goal of the season.

Andre Ayew had two of his goals, namely the one against Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday shortlisted alongside Connor Roberts’ brave header against Nottingham Forest and Chloe Chivers’ fantastic long-range strike for Swansea City Ladies against Cardiff Met for the Swansea City Goal of the Month.

The fans voted Andre Ayew’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday as the Goal of the Month to beat off competition from the three other nominated goals.

The former Olympique Marseille winger has continued from where he left off last season, haven’t been the most outstanding player for Swansea City with six goals in 16 games.

Last season he was named the Swansea City best player and his goal also won the Goal of the Season.

Swansea City is hoping to clinch promotion to the Premier League and currently placed fourth on the league log with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew is currently the best performing player in the shirt of the senior national male football team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

He has bagged four goals in two games for the Black Stars: scored two goals each against Qatar and Sudan

Watch the goal below: