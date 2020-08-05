The Ghanaian scored three goals following the resumption of the season in June, turning in a string of excellent displays as the Swans finished the campaign as one of the form sides in the division.

He also contributed two assists to help Steve Cooper’s side get within a game of a Wembley final appearance.

Ayew is nominated alongside Wigan’s Nathan Byrne, Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez, Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock and his Bees team-mate Said Benrahma, as well as West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira.

The winner will be decided by public vote and Swans fans can boost Andre’s chances by clicking HERE to vote.

Voting is open until 8am on August 5.