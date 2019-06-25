READ ALSO: Photos of Akufo-Addo in Egypt to support Black Stars against Benin

Andre Ayew in the ninth minute hit the back of the net against the Squirrels of Benin on Tuesday.

Ghana went down in the second minute when Michael Pote of Benin rounded Lumor Agbenyenu after he was put through before he slotted the ball home.

Ghana accepted the challenge and responded immediately when captain Andre Ayew beat his marker before he struck the ball at the blind side of the Benin goalie.

The goal is Andre Ayew's ninth goal for the Black Stars in the continent's showpiece.

Before the game Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan were tied on eight goals each for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew made his AFCON debut in 2008 when Ghana hosted the rest of Africa.

But his first goal came in 2010.