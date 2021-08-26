‘Anything can happen’ – Asamoah Gyan hopeful of playing for Ghana at 2021 AFCON

With Ghana preparing to grace another tournament in Cameroon next year, Gyan believes he cannot be completely ruled out of contention, insisting “anything can happen.”

Pulse Ghana

“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January who knows,” he told TV3 in an exclusive interview.

“I feel like I did my best. In football, anything can happen. I have been closer to it [winning the AFCON] on so many occasions; I went to the final two times.

“[The year] 2015 was our chance but we blew it away but I always believe in destiny. I did what I had to do to make sure Ghana wins it.”

The former Sunderland striker recently rubbished reports that he had retired from football and indicated his readiness to play for the national team again.

Gyan returned to the Ghana Premier League ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season after joining Legon Cities.

While the move sparked excitement among local football fans, the striker was reduced to just six appearances following a series of niggling injuries.