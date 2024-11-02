ADVERTISEMENT
Arsenal:We have always wanted Thomas Partey at this level - Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Thomas Partey for his significant impact on the team in the English Premier League.

Thomas Partey and Mikel Arteta
The Ghanaian midfielder, though often sidelined by injuries, has consistently delivered strong performances for the Gunners when fit.

Partey has been in excellent form, even contributing a goal across his 12 appearances for Arsenal this season. During a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Newcastle United, Arteta commended Partey’s contributions. "The one thing we needed was for Thomas to be at the level we expected," Arteta shared with the club's official website.

"He’s working incredibly hard to achieve what he’s doing now. He’s playing really well in various positions, adapting to different demands, and coping brilliantly. He’s a key player for us."

This season, Arteta has strategically deployed Partey as a right-back, showcasing his versatility and ability to adapt. The manager expressed satisfaction with Partey’s efforts and positional flexibility, stating, “He’s working hard and playing excellently in different roles, handling the challenges with ease.”

Despite injury setbacks, Partey has proven invaluable, contributing significantly whenever he is fit. His adaptability and strong performances continue to be crucial as Arsenal push for the Premier League title.

Thomas Partey
Partey did not participate in Ghana’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan in Accra and in Libya. The midfielder was left out due to medical reasons. The Black Stars will be facing Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 18, 2024, as they hope to win while in the quest of keeping their qualification alive.

Partey shortly returned after the Sudan game in Libya and is fully fit for the Gunners again. Otto Addo would be hoping to have the captain back in his squad for the remaining games.

