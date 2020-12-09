Akufo-Addo was declared as the winner of the 2020 presidential election of the Republic of Ghana by the Electoral Commissioner Jane Mensa on Wednesday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Akufo-Addo, who contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 51.59 to beat off competition from his closest rival John Dramani Mahama who polled 47.36% as the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Asamoah Gyan after Nana Akufo-Addo's re-election took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the latter.

READ MORE: Ex-Ghana midfielder Owusu-Abeyie returns from retirement after 3 years

Presidential bids

Akufo-Addo first attempt at the Presidency came in 1998 when he competed for the presidential candidacy of the NPP. However, he lost to John Agyekum Kufuor, who subsequently emerged winner of the 2000 presidential election and assumed office as President of Ghana.

Akufo-Addo was a prominent member of the Kufuor government and even served as Attorney General and Minister for Justice. He was later moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After serving for two terms, Kufuor was succeeded by Akufo-Addo as presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party.

He subsequently represented NPP in a closely contested election against the NDC's John Atta Mills in the 2008 presidential election. In the first round of voting, Akufo-Addo polled 49.13%, leading Atta Mills with a slim margin that was below the constitutional threshold of 50% + 1 to become the outright winner. But he lost to Atta Mills following a runoff.

Akufo-Addo ran again as the NPP's presidential candidate in the 2012 elections against NDC's John Mahama, who succeeded his boss Atta Mills who sadly passed away in July that year.

Mahama won the election but the outcome was legally challenged by Akufo-Addo and the NPP in court. The court case generated considerable controversy, and was finally decided by the Ghana Supreme Court in a narrow 5/4 decision in favour of Mahama. Akufo-Addo accepted the verdict and pledged not to further protest.

Akufo-Addo made a third attempt to become Ghana's president ahead of the 2016 election. In the NPP primary conducted in October 2014, he was declared victor with 94.35% of the votes.

Third time lucky, Akufo-Addo won the December 7 election with 53.83% of the votes against Mahama's 44.4%, becoming the first man to unseat a sitting President in the Fourth Republic.

Akufo-Addo's latest victory in the 2020 presidential election means he will now end his tenure as the oldest president in Ghana's history.