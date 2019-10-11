An Instagram video shared by TMGH and sighted by Pulse Ghana Sports shows aggrieved protesters levelling allegation against the former Black Stars captain that he has acquired the area where they ply their trade for the development of a filling station to deny them of their livelihood.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly stormed the area and forcefully evicted the occupants for works to commence.

Bulldozers, Caterpillars and other machines for construction started working in the area.

Asamoah Gyan has, however, denied buying any land around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle for the development of a filling station.

“I have not bought land around Kwame Nkrumah Circle! Period get your facts right. # I earned everything I have the hard way so if u people wanna use just a day to tarnish my image which you have tried since day one anyway, then work hard cos you can’t. God is on my,” Asamoah Gyan wrote on his Instagram page.

The protest has happened just after Asamoah Gyan registered his first goal for his new side NorthEast United FC in a friendly game against the Indian national football team.

The 33-year-old joined the Indian side last month after his deal with Turkish side Kayserispor expired.