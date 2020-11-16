Aside from his excellent goal scoring feat Asamoah Gyan is noted for his ability to entertain his teammates and fans alike through music and dance and he was on it again over the weekend as he led his team in jama to motivate his colleagues for their Ghana Premier League opener.

The former Sunderland striker does the same thing whenever he is on national team duties with his Black Stars.

Gyan joined Legon Cities for a staggering $250,000 annual wage for a four year period.

However, he didn't have a part to play in Legon Cities season's opener due to lack of match fitness.

The 2020-21 Ghana Premier League officially kickstarted on Saturday with Legon Cities drawing 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite playing in a stadium without fans, both teams gave a good account of themselves with some thrilling football.

There was an apparent lack of fitness on either side, but it was Berekum Chelsea who opened the scoring after 22 minutes.

The away side won a penalty which was expertly converted by Stephen Amankona to give them the lead.

Legon Cities, however, fought back to level the scoreline after winning a penalty of their own. Jonah Attuquaye stepped up and scored to make it 1-1.

Both teams went into the break deadlocked and, despite creating some chances in the second half, neither side could get the winner.

Week One of the Ghana Premier League continues on Sunday, with Asante Kotoko set to face Eleven Wonders.

Liberty Professionals will also come up against Bechem United, while WAFA will also host King Faisal.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak’s game against Aduana Stars has been cancelled after some members of the team reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.