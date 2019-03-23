Gyan, who was not invited for the game against Kenya has led the cheer leading and believes the Black Stars will make the country proud at the end of the game.

Ghana is hosting Kenya in the final AFCON 2019 qualifier, with a place at the top of the table at stake.

A win for the Black Stars will see Ghana leapfrog Kenya to the summit of group F.

Gyan posted on Twitter:" Let's rally around the flag Ghana, for God and Country and go support the boys for victory today."

The national U-23, the Black Meteors will also host Gabon in the first leg of the AFCON U-23 qualifier in Accra on Saturday.

Culled from Ghanasoccernet