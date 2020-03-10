Gyan has been wearing jersey number 3 jersey for the Black Stars for more than a decade, after taking over from his senior brother Baffour Gyan.

The 34-year-old has worn jersey number 3 than any other number at club level as well.

At a point when he even moved to Sunderland and one of his teammates was already using jersey number 3, he chose to wear jersey number 33, which shows his affection for the number 3.

Asamoah Gyan in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana’s Thomas Freeman Yeboah has disclosed that there is so much power in number 3 and he took the inspiration to wear the number from his senior brother, Baffour Gyan.

“It was given to me by my senior brother Baffour Gyan. He was with the number 3 jersey when I was coming to the national team," Gyan said.

“This question I asked him when I was a kid and he told me God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit, which is three.

“And three number is very powerful, the number 3, for example, you want to lift something very heavy. You count three in your mind. One, two, three, so the three is very powerful, so you warn somebody for the first time, you warn the person for the second time, so the third one is very powerful.

“So, for me, number three is a powerful number that is why,” Gyan told Pulse Ghana.

The 34-year-old striker is the leading top scorer for the Black Stars with 51 goals. He has played in three FIFA World Cups and seven Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Asamoah Gyan is currently on holidays in Ghana and he will be looking forward to rejoining his side NorthEast United during the new Indian season.