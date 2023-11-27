‘I’m in heaven’ – Asamoah Gyan after visiting Adebayor’s mansion (Video)

Both men were given a warm reception, having eaten a bowl of fufu before also touring around the mansion.

Reacting to his beautiful experience at Adebayor’s house in Togo, Gyan said he felt like he was in heaven.

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward leaves the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

Before his retirement, Gyan hadn’t played for the national team in over four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also not included in Ghana’s squad for last year’s World Cup, with the Black Stars going on to exit the tournament at the group stages.