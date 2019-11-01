Ghana was on the scoresheet last week and he has grabbed the headline again as his goal rescued NorthEast United from a defeat.

Asamoah Gyan capitalised on a mistake from FC Goa defender Mourtada Fall to make a run, before scoring from a very tight angle- Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz got his hand to the ball, but it was too heavy for him to stop it.

The former Sunderland striker registered the goal with seven minutes left in the game.

Gyan made way for Maximiliano Barreiro and he looked to have been overworked with the visitors closely marking his every movement.

The substitution of Gyan gave the visiting defenders the courage to go forward and Manvir Singh, FC Goa's second-half substitute, headed his team level in the 95th minute to steal the draw.