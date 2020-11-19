Gyan has been battling with a series of injuries for the past few years and he has failed to complete a season without being sidelined.

The 34-year-old striker in his quest to relaunch his career has made a return to the Ghana Premier League this season.

However, he couldn’t start for his side Legon Cities in their matchday one fixture against Berekum Chelsea, due to lack of match fitness.

In an interview with Untoldstories, the Awutu Bontroase-based spiritualist, who is known for helping players and clubs to succeed, insists Gyan still has a lot to offer in the game but he is been hampered by some spiritual forces from other quarters.

"I really love Asamoah Gyan but you see there are forces working against him spiritually.”

"He's still got a lot to offer in the game regardless of his age.”

"If he will get the time to come and see me, i will help him to bounce back in grand style,” Baba Owuompoduro added.

Asamoah Gyan last played competitive football in January for NorthEast United in the Indian topflight league, but he parted ways with the side after his contract expired.

Gyan who played for Liberty Professionals in 2003 in the Ghana Premier League left for Udinese in Italy the same season.

He has since had stints with Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shaghai SIPG, Al Ahly, Kayserispor, NorthEast United and now Legon Cities.

The former Sunderland marksman returned to the Ghana Premier League by signing a mouthwatering deal in Ghanaian terms with Legon Cities which will see him earn $250,000 a year.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and he is also Africa's greatest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.