Asamoah picked up a knock at Inter but fit for Kenya clash


Dan Kwaku Yeboah has denied Kwadwo Asamoah injury report at the Black Stars

  Published:
Spokesperson for the CAF/FIFA Liaison Team Dan Kwaku Yeboah says reports suggesting Kwadwo Asamoah has suffered an injury at the camp of the Black Stars training are untrue.

Yeboah says although, Kwadwo Asamoah sustained a slight knock at Inter Milan, he is fully to play for the Black Stars.

“Kwadwo Asamoah arrived in the camp of the Black Stars on Tuesday and he was available for training this morning,” He told Nhyira FM

“He trained for a period of one hour thirty minutes of the entire duration of two hours spent during the training session.

“Afterwards Kwadwo Asamoah, decided to put ice on his ankle, so I approached him to enquire about the situation. Kwadwo Asamoah told me he picked up a slight knock at Inter Milan, but his coach even selected him for their last league game before the international break.

“He played the entire 90 minutes in that game, so he decided to put ice on where he experience the knock at Inter Milan.

“I was surprised to see on some Ghanaian websites that Kwadwo Asamoah has sustained injury while with the Black Stars.

“It was one Ethiopian journalist who came around and it seems he might have reported it after seeing Kwadwo Asamoah put ice on his ankle. He is fit to play for the Black Stars.

Ghana will take on Kenya on Saturday in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

