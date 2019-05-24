Asante Kotoko who needed to avoid a defeat to book their ticket to the last four of the competition held Aduana Stars to a one all draw at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Thursday.

Kotoko drew the first blood after Emmanuel Gyamfi expertly nodded home a well-taken cross in the 39th minute.

But Aduana Stars responded just two minutes afterwards- Abdulrahman Fatawu scored from a goalmouth melee, following a corner kick.

The game was an end to end affair, so the result was a fair reflection of the game.

While at Nkoranza, Ashanti Gold thrashed Eleven Wonders 3-0 on Friday morning in a replay of their fixture which was rained off on Thursday at the same venue.

The game was continued from the 40th minute, per the new rule. Appiah McCarthy handed the Miners the only goal on Thursday and they added two more goals on Friday through Emmanuel Owusu’s brace.

Medeama despite a 2-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea missed out on the last four. They amassed 22 points, which put them on level pegging with Asante Kotoko, yet the tie was separated via the application of the head to head rules- Medeama beat Kotoko 1-0 at Tarkwa and in the reverse fixture the Porcupines hammered them 2-0.

AshGold have finished top of zone A with 23 points.

Asante Kotoko, after finishing second in group A, will take on Hearts of Oak who have topped group B.

While AshGold will face either Karela or Liberty Professionals when the second spot is determined after the last round of matches in zone B over the weekend.