Both sides have entered into this game on the back of their loss on matchday 11: AshGold suffered 5-2 defeat against Legon Cities, while Kotoko lost at home to Aduana Stars.

Current form

Ashanti Gold

The Miners have remained undefeated at home this season. They have won three and drawn two.

Ashanti Gold have won four, drawn four and lost two.

They are lying 5th on the log sheet, with 16 points.

AshGold suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat at Legon Cities on matchday 10

Yaw Annor is the leading top scorer for the Obuasi side with five goals

Asante Kotoko

The Kumasi giants remain the only side without an away league defeat: They have won two and drawn three.

The Porcupine Warriors are lying 7th on the league log with 16 points.

They have won four, drawn four and lost two.

Asante Kotoko suffered a defeat at home on matchday 10 against Aduana Stars. It was their first-ever defeat at home against Aduana Stars.

Kwame Opoku is Kotoko’s leading top scorer this season with six goals.

Head to head

Total league meetings (Since Ashanti Gold made their debut in the 1985-1986 season)

This will be the 61st league encounter between them.

In the 60 previous clashes between Asante Kotoko and AshGold, the Kumasi outfit have won 26 times, with the Miners having emerged victorious on 14 times and 20 of the encounters ending in a draw.

AshGold formerly Goldfield had to wait until 1995 to chalk their first win against Asante Kotoko after making their debut in the 1985/1986 season when they beat them 1-0 at Obuasi.

Total = 60

Kotoko wins = 26

Ashanti Gold wins = 14

Draws =20

Meetings between them at AshGold’s home

Total- 30

AshGold wins- 13

Kotko wins- 7

Draws

N/B: 2018 and 2019-2020 league results are not included because these seasons were truncated.

Last season they drew goalless draw in the truncated league

The last five league games between them (Both official and unofficial)

Total- 5

AshGold wins- 2

Kotoko win- 1

Draws- 2

16/02/20

Asante Kotoko SC 0-0 Ashanti Gold

08/04/18

Ashanti Gold 2-0 Asante Kotoko SC

05/10/17

Asante Kotoko SC 1-1 Ashanti Gold

27/02/17

Ashanti Gold 0-1 Asante Kotoko SC

14/09/16

Ashanti Gold 5-3 Asante Kotoko SC