Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros fee.

READ MORE: Here are the 12 most expensive Ghanaian transfers in history

Following the exit of the 27-year-old midfielder Diego Simeone is limited in option in the middle of the park.

However, according to La Liga rules, Atletico Madrid are permitted to sign a player in the league within 30 days.

The Rojiblancos have set their eyes on Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu Mohammed as they look forward to getting Thomas Partey’s replacement in the club.

Iddrisu Mohammed joined the youth side of Real Mallorca in 2014, before making his senior debut in 2015.

He was loaned to Barakaldo CF in Segunda División B, for one year and upon returning, he was promoted to the main squad in Segunda División, and made his professional debut on 19 August 2018.

The Ghanaian midfielder played a key role as his side earned promotion to the La Liga in the 2019/2020 season, playing 28 games including play-offs.

Despite suffering relegation from the topflight Baba Iddrisu Mohammed was one of their standout players

The 24-year-old has begun the Segunda Division strongly, making 4 appearances to help place the side in 7th position after 4 round of games.

He and his compatriot Thomas Partey are both in the camp of the Black Stars in Turkey ahead of Ghana’s international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.