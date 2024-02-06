Atsu, Dwamena and 5 other young footballers who left their fans heartbroken

Christian Atsu (1992–2023)

Christian Atsu, a gifted Ghanaian winger known for his speed, skill, and philanthropy, tragically passed away in February 2023 following a devastating earthquake in Turkey. Atsu was playing for Hatayspor at the time, having joined the Turkish Süper Lig club after a career that saw him grace the pitches of the Premier League and La Liga, among others.

Atsu's professional career began with Porto, and he went on to play for Chelsea, from where he was loaned to several clubs, including Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United. It was at Newcastle that Atsu found a home, endearing himself to fans with his performances on the field and his character off it.

Off the pitch, Atsu was known for his charitable efforts, particularly in his home country, Ghana. He worked to improve the lives of impoverished families and was a beacon of hope for many. His death at the age of 31 was a significant loss to not only his family and friends but also to the countless lives he touched through his football and humanitarian work.

Raphael Dwamena (1995–2023)

Raphael Dwamena was a talented Ghanaian striker whose promising career was marred by health issues. Dwamena passed away in October 2023 while playing in a match for his club, FC Blau-Weiß Linz, in Austria. His death was attributed to a heart condition, a challenge he had faced throughout his career.

Dwamena's career included stints with clubs in Switzerland, Spain, and Denmark. He was known for his sharp instincts in front of goal and his ability to link up play. Despite his health challenges, Dwamena remained a determined figure, consistently working to return to professional football. His condition had previously led to a failed transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League, but he continued to pursue his career with courage and dedication.

Dwamena's death at the age of 28 was a somber reminder of the health risks athletes face. He is remembered for his resilience, talent, and the joy he brought to fans during his too-short career.

Marc-Vivien Foé (1975–2003)

Cameroonian international Marc-Vivien Foé collapsed during the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final match against Colombia and passed away shortly after. The cause of death was later identified as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a hereditary condition affecting the heart. Foé was 28 years old at the time of his death.

He had played for clubs in France and England, including Lyon and Manchester City. Foé's passing led to increased medical screening in football to prevent similar tragedies.

Samuel Okwaraji (1964–1989)

Samuel Okwaraji was a Nigerian professional footballer and qualified lawyer who collapsed and died of congestive heart failure during a World Cup qualification match against Angola in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1989. He was just 25 years old. Okwaraji's commitment to his national team and his country made him a revered figure, and his death is remembered as a tragic loss to Nigerian football and its fans.

Patrick Ekeng (1990–2016)

Cameroonian international Patrick Ekeng died after collapsing on the pitch during a Romanian league match for Dinamo Bucharest in May 2016. The cause of death was a heart attack, and Ekeng was 26 years old. His sudden death shocked the football world and highlighted the need for thorough medical examinations and quick emergency response protocols in sporting events.

Richard Henyekane (1983–2015)

South African footballer Richard Henyekane died in a car accident at the age of 31. He was a forward who played for several clubs in South Africa's Premier Soccer League and was also capped for the South African national team. Henyekane's death was a significant loss to South African football, remembered by teammates and fans for his skill and sportsmanship on the field.

Cheick Tioté (1986–2017)

Ivorian international Cheick Tioté collapsed during a training session with his club, Beijing Enterprises, and died shortly after in June 2017. The cause of death was a heart attack. Tioté was known for his tenacity as a midfielder during his seven-year spell with Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

He was 30 years old at the time of his passing. Tioté's death deeply affected fans and players worldwide, highlighting the unpredictable nature of health issues among athletes.