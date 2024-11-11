‘Thanks for the memories’ - Andre Ayew to Bafetimbi Gomis as he retires from football

Off the pitch, they have also maintained a very cordial relationship and have occasionally been spotted vacationing together.

Andre Ayew wishes Bafetimbi Gomis happy retirement

With Gomis retiring from the game, Ayew took to Instagram to pay tribute to the former Lyon forward, while thanking him for his support over the years.

“Today a page turns for my brother. Happy retirement to you, my friend! We shared unforgettable moments, on and off the pitch,” Ayew wrote.

“Thank you for all the memories and battles, for the inspiration and support. This is not the end, just the beginning of a new adventure! We are together Lion, Bafetimbi Gomis.”

Gomis officially announced that he was hanging his boots when he appeared as a guest pundit on DAZN on Sunday.

“I have an announcement to make. I wanted to make the most of this evening to announce something – my retirement. I think today is a symbolic day, a unique day between two clubs that saw me grow, that gave me everything,” the 39-year-old said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. My heart is still there and football will continue to flow through my veins […] I will open up a new chapter in my life but I’ll stay for other projects in football.”

AFP