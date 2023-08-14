Video: Barcelona blast King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ in dressing room during Getafe clash

It was a frustrating night for Barcelona, who saw winger Raphina and manager Xavi sent off as they laboured to a goalless draw against the minnows.

A video shared by La Liga on Instagram, however, showed King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ being played inside Barcelona's dressing room as the players walked in.

The song remains one of the biggest hits released this year, having garnered over four million views on YouTube within three weeks of its video release.

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Xavi hit out at the referee in the aftermath of his side’s disappointing stalemate with Getafe.

"I told him that they were allowing a lot of fouls and we weren't [having them given], that's why he sent me off,” Xavi said.

"The other day we had a meeting with the referees and one of the first changes they were going to implement in the regulations was that they would understand the coaches more because we are in a [state of] tension.

"My expulsion doesn't matter, we have tried in every way [to win] against a very rocky opponent. We took a point that is insufficient, it's a shame.”

