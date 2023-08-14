ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Barcelona blast King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ in dressing room during Getafe clash

Emmanuel Ayamga

The dressing room of Barcelona was filled with King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ hit song during the club’s game against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium.

Video: Barcelona blast King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ in dressing room during Getafe clash
Video: Barcelona blast King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ in dressing room during Getafe clash

The Blaugrana kicked off the 2023/24 La Liga season with an away match against Getafe on Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It was a frustrating night for Barcelona, who saw winger Raphina and manager Xavi sent off as they laboured to a goalless draw against the minnows.

A video shared by La Liga on Instagram, however, showed King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ being played inside Barcelona's dressing room as the players walked in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song remains one of the biggest hits released this year, having garnered over four million views on YouTube within three weeks of its video release.

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Xavi hit out at the referee in the aftermath of his side’s disappointing stalemate with Getafe.

"I told him that they were allowing a lot of fouls and we weren't [having them given], that's why he sent me off,” Xavi said.

"The other day we had a meeting with the referees and one of the first changes they were going to implement in the regulations was that they would understand the coaches more because we are in a [state of] tension.

"My expulsion doesn't matter, we have tried in every way [to win] against a very rocky opponent. We took a point that is insufficient, it's a shame.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona’s next La Liga game will be against Villarreal next Sunday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Video: Barcelona blast King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ in dressing room during Getafe clash

    Video: Barcelona blast King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ in dressing room during Getafe clash

  • Mikel Arteta: Playing Thomas Partey at right-back worked really well

    Mikel Arteta: Playing Thomas Partey at right-back worked really well

  • Harrison Afful says Lionel Messi was kind for exchanging jerseys with him

    ‘He showed me kindness’ – Harrison Afful on exchanging jerseys with Messi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch: Fans rate Partey’s Rolls Royce as the best as Arsenal players parade luxurious cars

Watch: Fans rate Partey’s Rolls Royce as the best as Arsenal players parade luxurious cars

Ronaldo’s influence stretches into church as pastor performs ‘Siuuu’ celebration

Watch: Ronaldo’s influence stretches into church as pastor performs ‘Siuuu’ celebration

How Abedi Pele’s name secured Accra-London expeditioners Police escort through Morocco

How Abedi Pele’s name secured Accra-London expeditioners Police escort through Morocco

Women’s World Cup: Nigeria’s goalkeeper left in tears after penalty heartbreak against England

Women’s World Cup: Nigeria’s goalkeeper left in tears after penalty heartbreak against England