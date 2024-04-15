Watch: Bayer Leverkusen celebrate Bundesliga title with Buk Bak’s ‘Kolom’

Leverkusen completely dominated their opponents before romping to a 5-0 victory to seal their first-ever league title in their history.

Victor Boniface opened the scoring after 25 minutes when he successfully converted a penalty, with Granit Xhaka doubling their lead after the half-time break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florian Wirtz came on in the second half to grab a hat-trick as Alonso and his charges wrapped up a comfortable victory in front of their home fans.

After the final whistle, thousands of fans rushed to the pitch to celebrate with the players who made the title success possible.

The celebrations extended to the dressing room, where Nathan Tella and Jeremie Frimpong were both seen jamming to Buk Bak’s smashing hit song “Kolom” with their teammates.

“All the players have trusted him in how we play. You can see it on the pitch, how we’re always happy and like a team,” Frimpong later said of Alonso, as quoted by Eurosport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The coaches he’s played under - [Carlo] Ancelotti and Pep [Guardiola] - he’s had all this experience. When you have [that], of course you’ll be good at what you do.

"[He’s a] top [person]. He’s the gaffer, but he’s amazing. Such a nice guy. Everyone in the locker room was really happy [when Alonso decided to stay]. We gave him a little cheer. Who wants him to leave? Look at what he’s done for Leverkusen. Hopefully this can be many more for us.”