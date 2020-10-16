The report indicates he passed away at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after he had been on admission for the past week.

READ MORE: Black Satellites' 2009 squad: Where are they now?

It is understood Yakubu Moro travelled o Accra to sort out some paper works with the Ghana Football Association and unfortunately suffered stroke during his short stay in the capital.

According to Ghana Sports online he went to the Ridge Hospital to consult his personal doctor for medical check up but he shockingly suffered stroke on arrival at the hospital.

Few friends including former Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie and Berekum Arsenal legal representative Lawyer Kwame Ntow Fianko were among those who visited him on his hospital bed.

He is expected to be laid to rest in his native Berekum in the coming days according to Islamic customs.