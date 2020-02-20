The hero of the game was a returnee Richard Kissie Boateng who scored his first goal on his return to his former side Berekum Chelsea.

READ MORE: Video: Medeama assistant coach Hamza Obeng talks about the tactical masterstroke behind Inter Allies win

The first half of the game ended goalless, but Richard Kissie who was handed his first start on his return to the side registered the only goal of the game with two minutes into the second half.

Great Olympics made changes to their technical bench by replacing their stop-gap coach Seth Hoffman with Annor Walker, but his side couldn’t give him his first win in charge of the Wonder Club.

This is the 4th home defeat for Great Olympics having lost to Aduana Stars, WAFA, Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.