Medeama SC stormed Accra and handed Inter Allies a 2-1 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League, courtesy of a goal from Nana Kofi Babil and Prince Opoku Agyemang, before Victorien Adebayor pulled one back.

The Tarkwa lads dominated the game and played comfortably to earn a well-deserved win. Coach Hamza Obeng the assistant coach of Medeama who deputized in the absence of his boss Samuel Boadu who is indisposed spoke about the tactics his outfit utilized to get all the three maximum points.

“Looking at their play they are a possession play team and Medeama also considers ourselves as a possession play team, so playing with a team that has equal tactics you need to come out with different tactics that you are going to use to capitalize them," Obeng told the press.

“Looking at the play today they were having a good play on the field of play, so I told my boys that whenever we are playing the system that we are going to play is that when we are attacking we should not have less than six men upfront and when we are defending we should have at least 8 men at our own half and it was working,”

Medeama responded after their home defeat on matchday 10 against Elmina Sharks and stunned Inter Allies who thrashed Berekum Chelsea 1-3 at the Golden City Park on Saturday.

