The tournament which will see 40 clubs across the globe battle it out for the ultimate trophy is scheduled to start on 11th March 2019 and ends on 27th March 2019.

Berekum Chelsea have been drawn in group 7 with AC Milan, Spezia FC and Carrarese Calcio all based in Italy.

While, Nania FC are in group 5 with the likes of Parma, Venice, and Euro LIAC New York from USA.

Youth sides of clubs in Brazil, Uruguay, USA, Colombia, Belgium, etc will participate in the competition.

Both clubs are expected to leave Ghana on 9th March 2019 and have a day rest in Italy before the tournament starts on 11th March 2019.

Below are the groups of the 71st Viareggio Cup:

GROUP 1: Inter, Braga (Portugal), Cagliari, APIA Leichardt (Australia) GROUP

2: Empoli, Everton (England), Ascoli, United Youth Soccer Star (USA)

GROUP 3: Bologna, Club Brugge (Belgium), Ternana, America De Cali (Colombia)

GROUP 4: Turin, Norchi Dinamoeli Tbilisi (Georgia), Rieti, Athletico Paranaense (Brazil)

GROUP 5: Parma, Nania (Ghana), Venice, Euro LIAC New York (USA)

GROUP 6: Sassuolo, FK Riga , Benevento, Pontedera

GROUP 7: Milan, Berekum Chelsea (Ghana), Spezia, Carrarese.

GROUP 8: Fiorentina, Krasnodar (Russia), Perugia, Westchester United (USA)

GROUP 9:Genoa, Dukla Prague (Czech Republic), Livorno, Atlantida Juniors (Uruguay)

GROUP 10: Representative Series D, Under 19 China, SPAL, Salernitan