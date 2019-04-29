Berekum Chelsea say its unable to continue with the competition because the Normalisation Committee has banned the club from using its Golden City Park as a venue for the ongoing competition.

According to Joy Sports, general manager of the club, Nana Kwame Nketiah confirmed the latest decision.

Berekum Chelsea have been banned temporarily from using the Golden City Park following Sunday, April 28, 2019 violent incident.

Two Asante Kotoko officials were mercilessly beaten up by irate fans after a misunderstanding with the home team hours to kickoff.

A Ghana Football Association statement on Monday read: ''The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football has ordered a TEMPORARY BAN on Berekum Chelsea from using the Berekum Golden City Park as its home venue with immediate effect.

“The decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incident that occurred during Match Day Eight between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko played on Sunday, 28th May 2019.

“This decision is in accordance with Article 15(2) of the GFA General Regulations which states that ''the GFA may order the closure if any league centre where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed,” the statement noted.

Read full statement below: