The 16-year-old was presented with the Golden Shoe Award she won in the 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup staged in Uruguay last year November at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday.

The Northern Ladies forward scored seven goals to inspire the Back Maidens reach the quarter finals of during the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup staged in Uruguay.

Mukarama Abdulai was the leading top scorer at the time Ghana exited the competition, but she finished as the top scorer, despite playing fewer games.

The Black Maidens during the award ceremony had already left Uruguay to Ghana, so Abdulai did have the chance to receive the award and on Tuesday 19th February, 2019 it was presented to her.

Mukarama aside becoming the top scorer of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, emerged as Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the history of the competition to beat Jane Ayiyam’s six goal-tally