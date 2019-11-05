The contingent that left Accra on Monday afternoon included 19 players with Kwabena Owusu and Abbas Issah expected to join the team on Tuesday.

Other members of the contingent arrived in Cairo late on Monday evening included the technical staff and team officials.

READ MORE: 2020 Summer Olympic Games Qualifiers: GFA Council members see off Black Meteors

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side is expected to begin training in Cairo on Tuesday ahead of their opening group match against Cameroon.

Ghana is making its debut appearance at the U-23 AFCON and are poised to seal through to the semis and secure a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Below is Ghana's squad for the African U-23 tournament:

Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah (Asante Kotoko), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Kingsley Fobi (CB Badajoz, Spain), Edward Sarpong (Esperanca de Lagos, Spain) Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram De Visser), Fuseini Zackaria (Berekum Chelsea), William Ntori, Dankyi (Hearts of Oak), Mohammed Habib (Asante Kotoko), Robin Polley (ADO Den Haag)

Midfielders: Evans Osei Wusu (Tema Youth), Simon Zibo (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz (Vision FC), Emmanuel Addoquaye Lomotey (Extremadura, Spain), Yaw Yeboah (Celta Vigo, Spain), Evans Mensah (HJK Helsinki, Finland), Michael Agbekpornu (Dreams FC).

Strikers: Frank Arhin (Dalkurd, Sweden), Kwabena Owusu (Cordoba, Spain) Issah Abass (Utrecht, Holland), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo)