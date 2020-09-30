According to the reports they are owed bonuses since 2015 and they have decided to push harder to get them settled.

Nana Ama Asantewaa, a member of the Black Queens in an interview has said that the team has gathered at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and they will not leave until the arrears in bonuses are paid.

“We are not leaving the Ministries today. We brought our mattresses and are ready to sleep here until our bonuses are paid. We are owed from 2015/16” Nana Ama Asantewaa told Pure FM.

This is not the first time the Black Queens have decided to demonstrate due to unpaid wining bonuses and per-diems.

It would be recalled that in 2015 the Queens after winning the 2015 All African Games decided to stay in their hotel rooms after returning from the tournament to protest against unpaid bonuses.