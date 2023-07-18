Black Queens trash Guinea 4-0 to qualify for 2nd round of 2024 Olympic qualifiers

Attacker Evelyn Badu scored a brace, with a brilliant first, giving Ghana the lead in the first half. She added her second in the second half with Princella Adubea and Fridaus Yakubu also finding the back of the net for Ghana in what was a thrilling display from Nora Hauptle's team.

Pulse Ghana

With this triumph, Ghana secured a remarkable 7-0 aggregate win, propelling them to the second round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games. In the upcoming round, the Black Queens will face Benin, a team they beat 3-0 away in a friendly just 5 months ago.

