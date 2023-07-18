ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Queens trash Guinea 4-0 to qualify for 2nd round of 2024 Olympic qualifiers

Evans Annang

The Black Queens of Ghana have secured qualification to the second round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers in a massive win against Guinea in Accra.

Black Queens of Ghana
Black Queens of Ghana

The Queens beat their West African counterparts by four goals to nil at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

Attacker Evelyn Badu scored a brace, with a brilliant first, giving Ghana the lead in the first half. She added her second in the second half with Princella Adubea and Fridaus Yakubu also finding the back of the net for Ghana in what was a thrilling display from Nora Hauptle's team.

Black Queens
Black Queens

With this triumph, Ghana secured a remarkable 7-0 aggregate win, propelling them to the second round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games. In the upcoming round, the Black Queens will face Benin, a team they beat 3-0 away in a friendly just 5 months ago.

Ghana's impressive performance and dominant display against Guinea have positioned them as strong contenders for qualification to the Olympic Games.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
