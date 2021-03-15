According to the former Hearts of Oak star, this neglect of players who suffered and won laurels for the country in the past is to account for the lack of trophies by the Black Stars in over 35 years.

Some sports analysts have attributed the trophy drought to juju and curses on the team, however, Polo, who was known as the 'Dribbling Magician' disagreed.

He said the lack of appreciation for their sacrifices by ex-players is reflecting on the team.

He adds his beloved Hearts of Oak to the teams suffering this fate due to unfulfilled promises.

Mohammed Polo

‘I wouldn’t say so but it reflects. Even Hearts of Oak, it is affecting them. Recently, the 64 battalions came out that they were due some monies for winning the Confed Cup but it never came. This one will reflect. We were promised estate houses in 1978 but we were not given. It is the former President, John Mahama, who gave us something,” he said.

“We’ve given our best to Ghana football and we are still giving our best but if they refuse to allow gifted and knowledgeable ones put in their knowledge, we will go with it," he said.