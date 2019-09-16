According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, the player’s father passed on in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 72.

Amartey Snr was pronounced dead at the La General Hospital, where he had been on admission.

The deceased reportedly had a long battle with diabetes before his demise over the weekend.

The news comes as a huge blow to Daniel Amartey, who is also currently sidelined with injury at club level.

The 24-year-old has not played since the beginning of the year when he sustained a serious knee injury while playing in the Premier League.

Amartey made his debut for the Black Stars in 2015 and has gone on to establish himself as a mainstay in the national team.

He has since made 22 appearances for Ghana, playing in the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

The defender started his career at Inter Allies before moving to Europe where he joined Djurgardens IFas a teenager.

The Ghanaian is also a Premier League winners, having been part of the historic Leicester City side that romped to the title in 2015/2016.