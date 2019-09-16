The legendary German tactician was regarded by many as the godfather of coaching, having managed across the world.

Gutendorf was in charge of Ghana’s senior national team for a brief stint between 1985 and 1986.

The likes of CK Gyamfi and Cecil Jones Attuquayfio (both dead too) were both part of his backroom staff.

With the Black stars, he won the Supreme Council for Sports in Africa tournament which held in Ghana in 1986.

Gutendorf managed various club and national teams in Africa, Europe, Asia and South America in a career that spanned over four decades.

During his journeyman career, the German managed 18 national teams – a world record which stands till date.

Among the national teams he managed were China, Nepal, Bolivia, Tanzania, Chile, Australia, Botswana, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

In Europe, he also managed Schalke O4, Grenada, VfB Stuggart, Hamburger, Real Valladolid and Hertha Berlin.

Gutendorf, however, started off as a footballer, playing for German lower-tier side TuS Neuendorf from 1944 to 1953.