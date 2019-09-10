He has joined Michael Essien, Luis Ronaldo of Brazil and Gerard Pique of Barcelona who have ventured into the club owning business.

Partey closed the deal by joining three of his Spanish advisers.

The four partners bought the club in July and they all have equal share in the club playing in the third division of the Spanish football system with the mission of gaining promotion by scouting some of the best young players in Spain.

"I have joined three of the my advisers who are also my good friends for us to takeover Alcobendas Sport to make it one of the great clubs in Spain," Partey told Ghanasoccernet.com.

"It is an ambitious project but we have put together our plans of making it a success through a gradual proccess of growing Alcobendas Sport from the ground - up."

Founded in 1995 it plays in Tercera División – Group 7, holding home games at Polideportivo Luis Aragonés, which has a capacity of 3,000 spectators.

The club was founded as Soto de la Moraleja, Alcobendas first reached the fourth division in 2006–07, finishing in fourteenth position.

Changing its name to Soto Alcobendas Club de Fútbol in 2006, the team was again renamed the following year, to Alcobendas Sport, to cover the entire city.

Thomas Partey and his partners have hired an experienced youth development coach in the person of Javi Banos to steer the affairs of the club- he was the brain behind the signing of the Ghanaian midfielder at Atletico Madrid.