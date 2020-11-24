The Black Stars lost 1-0 against Sudan to end their three games winning spree in the AFCON qualifiers.

READ MORE: GPL Matchday 2: Hearts of Oak vs AshGold in numbers

Ghana lost control of the game and allowed the North Africans to put them under pressure before they succeeded in getting a goal in the 92nd minute courtesy of Mohammed AdelRahman goal.

George Amoako has warned CK Akonnor and his backroom staff to get things right because the team seemed clueless and there wasn't any urgency in the attack against Sudan.

“I hope that the technical team would sit up and correct all the errors; the errors that ensured that we could not score a goal,” he told Graphic Sports.

“All the game was centered in the midfield and our incursions upfront did not yield any dividend. They should ensure that they are able to penetrate defenses and score goals; that is the only way to win matches”, he stated.

“We did not achieve what we sought to achieve; we thought we could either draw or win the game but it didn’t come off that way, and I think we need to learn a few lessons from that,” Mr Amoako lamented.

C.K Akonnor has already indicated that the team will learn from their mistakes and ensure qualification to the AFCON tournament in January 2022, when the qualifiers resume in March next year.

The Black Stars remain top of Group C, tied with South -Africa on nine points, with Sudan in third place with six points.

CK Akonnor was appointed coach of the Black Stars in January 2020 to replace his former boss James Kwesi Appiah.

However, as a result of the Coronavirus, he had to wait until October 2020 before playing his first game against Mali.

Unfortunately, the Black Stars suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat in the hands of their West African counterparts, but his charges bounced back when they walloped Qatar 5-1.

In the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach's first game in charge of the senior national football team of Ghana, the Black Stars edged Sudan 2-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium early this month- Andre Ayew registered both goals.