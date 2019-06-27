The celebrity Barber Nikita who is a Ghanaian based in London was flown to Egypt by some Black Stars players to take care of their hair during the continental showpiece.

Atsu who was in a dreadlock has trimmed the sides of his hair to appear in a new look, while Kwadwo Asamoah has also received a new hair cut as he looks forward to getting a start against Cameroon.

Ghana drew two all against Benin in their Group F opener on Tuesday.

Mickael Pote gave the Squirrels of Benin the lead before Andre Ayew levelled up in the 9th minute.

However, Jordan Ayew handed Ghana the lead, but Pote rescued a point for Benin in the second half.

Christian Atsu failed to glitter: He couldn’t outwit his markers, dribble past his opponents and his passes were faulty as well. Atsu has received bashing from Ghanaian for his poor performance against Benin and Kwesi Appiah has also been blamed for keeping him in the game for the entire duration of the game.

Some Ghanaians even criticised Christian Atsu’s hair style and ahead of the Black Stars clash against Cameroon he has given a new look to his hair.

Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute in the Tuesday clash against Benin, but he is expected to make a start against Cameroon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Ghana international who is a member of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee was also given a new hair cut by the celebrity barber Nikita in Ismailia, where Ghana is based.

Black Stars get new haircut ahead of crunchy fixture against Cameroon

