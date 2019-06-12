According to reports rifle in the media, each Black Stars player is also expected to get $10,000 as winning bonus per match.

Remuneration for the Black Stars players came under scrutiny after the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil where players demanded being paid their appearance fees before their final Group match against Portugal.

Appearance fees for AFCON tournaments was abolished but it appears the current handlers of the national team together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports have brought it back as the team prepares to make yet another appearance at the continental showpiece.

Meanwhile, officials and the government have refused to make public the budget for the Black Stars AFCON campaign in Egypt.