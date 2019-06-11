Reports have emerged that the government of Ghana has drawn a budget of $8 million for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which is a significant increase on the $3.4 million spent during the 2017 AFCON.

Hon Kobena Woyome, who is a ranking member on Youth, Sports Culture committee in parliament has waded into the AFCON budget conversation, urging the government to disclose it.

“The Black Stars budget was not captured in the Sports Ministry budget for the year and the Sports Ministry continue to keep mute over the actual amount of money to be spent on at the tournament”, he told New Mercury Radio.

He further went on to say that the minority in parliament have raised the issue up but were only told the budget will be revealed during the mid-year review of the budget.

“ The Black Stars budget was not in the ministry's budget for the year. We raised the issue but we were told it will be in the mid-year review”

“ I'm surprised the current government is doing the same things he campaigned on. I have filed an urgent question for the minister of youth and sports to come to the parliament house and disclose the budget for Afcon to Ghanaians”, he added.

However, he stated that it is prudent for Ghanaians to know about the budget hence they will be expecting the Sports Ministry to come to parliament and disclose it.

But he has advised the government not to take Ghanaians for granted, so the need to reveal the AFCON budget.

“ The right thing to do is that every Ministry’s Budget is supposed to come to Parliament for a review so we know of the expenditure. So it is a right call that the budget must be known by Ghanaians”, he concluded.