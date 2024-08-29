5 players likely to miss out on Ghana’s squad for 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Impressive wins over Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) have boosted the morale of the team and Ghana will now be heading into the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger as huge favourites.

The Black Stars will host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on September 5 before travelling to Niger four days later in their next qualifier.

Addo is expected to name his squad for the upcoming matches on Thursday and will use the occasion to explain his selections to the media.

However, even before the Ghana coach announces his squad, there are some players who are likely to miss out through injury, inactivity or a lack of form.

Below are five Black Stars players who are likely to miss out on the latest squad.

Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is most likely to be one of the big names missing when Otto Addo names his squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The 34-year-old was left out of the last Black Stars squad in June despite his strong finish to the season at Le Havre. However, with Ayew currently without a club and inactive, he hasn’t justified a return to the national team.

Addo previously stated that the former Olympique Marseille forward remains in his plans but based on merit, it’ll be a huge surprise if Ayew receives a call-up.

Forson Amankwah

Unlike Ayew, Forson Amankwah has hit the ground running at Norwich City since joining the English Championship outfit from RB Salzburg.

The 21-year-old midfielder has slotted into the team seamlessly and has already contributed two assists in five matches. However, Amankwah limped off during Norwich’s EFL Cup defeat to Crystal Palace on Tuesday and now faces a race against time to be fit for Ghana’s upcoming matches.

The full extent of the young midfielder’s injury is not known yet but Addo might exclude him from his squad to afford him the time to recuperate during the September international break.

Daniel Amartey

Another player who could miss out on a place in Ghana’s squad is Daniel Amartey. The centre-back has been a mainstay in the Black Stars since making his debut in 2015.

For the first time, though, his place in the team is under serious threat despite being fully fit. Amartey hasn’t kicked a ball this season for Besiktas, as the Turkish club considers offloading him before the close of the transfer window.

While the defender is admired by Addo, the Black Stars boss might leave him out of his squad due to his lack of game time, especially with the competition for places in the defence currently very keen.

Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru missed the last international break due to an injury that hampered him at the tail end of last season.

The Anderlecht midfielder has, however, since recovered and has even featured in four matches for the Belgian club this season. Anderlecht have been managing his minutes, though, and easing him back into the first team.

It’s likely that Ashimeru is not yet fully fit and, should that be the case, Addo might be reluctant to include him in Ghana’s squad.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana is one of the players Addo wants to build the Black Stars around. The former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach sees the winger as a future key player in the national team.

While Sulemana featured prominently in the World Cup qualifiers in June and even started against CAR, he’s currently injured and hasn’t played a single minute of football this season for Southampton.