‘Captain material’ – Ghanaians want brave Alexander Djiku to lead Black Stars

Djiku played his heart out and was one of the few players who distinguished in performance and in character during the Black Stars’ disastrous AFCON campaign, where they failed to win a single game in their group.

Following the country's elimination, none of the senior players have so far come out to address the fans, having already docked the post-match press conference and the mixed zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Kudus was the only player who spoke to the media after Ghana’s exit and in the 48 hours that followed, no other player made any attempts to address the fans.

However, Djiku became the first to take to social media to apologise for the team’s disgraceful showing while thanking the supporters for sticking with the players.

Pulse Ghana

“Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment,” the 29-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Djiku’s owning up has led to some Ghanaian fans calling for him to be made the next captain of the Black Stars.

See some of the reactions below: