ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Captain material’ – Ghanaians want brave Alexander Djiku to lead Black Stars

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have touted Alexander Djiku as the next captain of the national team after he became the first player to apologise following the team’s exit from the 2023 AFCON.

‘Captain material’ – Ghanaians want Alexander Djiku to lead Black Stars
‘Captain material’ – Ghanaians want Alexander Djiku to lead Black Stars

The Fenerbahce centre-back was one of Ghana’s bright spots despite the Black Stars suffering a second successive group-stage exit from the continental showpiece.

Recommended articles

Djiku played his heart out and was one of the few players who distinguished in performance and in character during the Black Stars’ disastrous AFCON campaign, where they failed to win a single game in their group.

Following the country's elimination, none of the senior players have so far come out to address the fans, having already docked the post-match press conference and the mixed zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Kudus was the only player who spoke to the media after Ghana’s exit and in the 48 hours that followed, no other player made any attempts to address the fans.

However, Djiku became the first to take to social media to apologise for the team’s disgraceful showing while thanking the supporters for sticking with the players.

Djiku
Djiku Pulse Ghana

“Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment,” the 29-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Djiku’s owning up has led to some Ghanaian fans calling for him to be made the next captain of the Black Stars.

See some of the reactions below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps

‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of elimination

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of AFCON 2023 elimination

Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage

Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt