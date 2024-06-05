Video: Andre Ayew steps up individual training after Black Stars snub

Ayew’s omission is, however, the biggest surprise, especially as he ended the 2023/24 season strongly by scoring six goals for Le Havre in Ligue 1.

Pulse Ghana

The 34-year-old is also the captain of the Ghana national team, having been the Black Stars’ skipper since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having been dropped, though, it appears Ayew has already started his own pre-season by engaging in individual training.

The former Swansea City and Olympique Marseille forward has been training with Wakaso, with Wakaso sharing a video of their drills on his TikTok page.

Meanwhile, the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, have described reports suggesting they have retired from the Ghana national team as “entirely false.”

A statement from Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson of the Ayew family, said the duo have no plans of retiring and remain committed to the national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please be advised that recent reports of the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, resigning from the national team are entirely false. Andre has had a remarkable season, scoring 6 goals in all competitions, and is currently enjoying a well-deserved holiday,” Tackie wrote on Facebook.

“Jordan is currently in the camp of the national team and he is proud and honoured to be part of the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

“They remain dedicated to their careers and committed to the national team. We urge fans and supporters to disregard the misinformation and continue to support the Ayew brothers and the Black Stars.”