It’s Kudus’ time, build Black Stars around him – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes no Ghanaian player is currently on a par with Mohammed Kudus and has called for the Black Stars to be built around the West Ham midfielder.

Kudus has been Ghana’s best performer in Europe for the better part of the last three years after coming through the Right to Dream Academy.

The 23-year-old swapped Ajax Amsterdam for West Ham last year and has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season.

The former Nordsjaelland star has been involved in 17 goals in all competitions (12 goals and five assists) for the Hammers this season.

For Ghana, he has also been the country’s best player in their last two major tournaments, netting twice in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and again repeating his heroics at the 2023 AFCON, despite their group-stage exit.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, believes several great players have heralded the Black Stars in recent years and it’s time for the team to be built around Kudus.

“So far it is obvious, when I say it’s obvious I mean you know, Mohammed Kudus,” Gyan said in an interview with Asempa FM.

“When I was coming up, we had Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and at a point it got to me. Players have come and gone. We had the Abedi Pele era, Stephen Appiah era, Michael Essien era and the Asamoah Gyan era and now it looks like it’s Kudus’ era.”

Kudus has an impressive record in a Ghana shirt, having scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for the Black Stars.

